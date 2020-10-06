Japan seeks to boost catch limits of prized bluefin tuna

MITO, Japan (AP) — Countries involved in managing Pacific bluefin tuna fisheries are studying a Japanese request to raise its catch quotas for the fish, highly prized for sushi and sashimi. Japan, the biggest consumer of the fish, proposed at an online meeting that began Tuesday to raise its catch limits for smaller and larger Pacific bluefin tuna. A slight improvement in the spawning population for the fish has raised confidence that it can recover from decades of overfishing. But conservation groups say the species remains at risk and that raising catches now could undo progress toward restoring stocks. In a report released Tuesday, the Pew Charitable Trusts said data show that increasing catches actually drives down profits for fishery operations.