Big Ten hockey games will start next month

ROSEMONT, Ill (WQOW) - The Big Ten Conference will drop the puck on the 2020-21 hockey season as soon as November 13.

In a release Tuesday, the Big Ten said the season will feature 24-game conference schedules, plus an additional four games per school against Arizona State University hosted at Big Ten venues.

The Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament will be held March 18-20, 2021, and will feature a single-elimination format.

Big Ten hockey teams will follow the same medical protocols that were developed by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force and announced in September. That includes daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.

Arizona State has agreed to adhere to the same testing protocols as the Big Ten Conference, the release said.

Details about the Big Ten hockey schedule and tournament will be announced at a later date.