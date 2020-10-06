AP Explains: What’s behind Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting

The deadly fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Caucasus Mountains territory of Nagorno-Karabakh has deep roots and could cause fallout beyond the region. The territory is located inside Azerbaijan but has been controlled by local Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994 when a fragile truce ended years of war. A lasting peace deal has never been reached, despite years of mediation efforts by international powers. Turkey has offered support for fellow Muslim nation Azerbaijan, while Russia is a key ally of predominantly Christian Armenia.