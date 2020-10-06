13 bodies piled in SUVs in Mexico, funeral attack kills 5

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities have found 13 bullet-ridden bodies stuffed into two SUVs in northern Mexico, while a shooting attack on a funeral in another state killed five and wounded four. The violence appears to be part of bloody turf battles involving the Jalisco cartel that has left dozens dead in recent weeks. Prosecutors in the northern state of San Luis Potosi say the bodies of 11 men and two women were found Monday on the side of a road. Prosecutors said Tuesday that a hand-written drug gang message was found at the scene, and local media reported the message was signed by the Jalisco cartel.