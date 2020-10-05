Windy and warmer

After at least three consecutive days with lows below freezing, including at least one hard freeze with a low of 28 or colder, temperatures have begun to warm up. Still, that string of freezes and especially hard freeze means the outdoor growing season is done for the Chippewa Valley.

Today was windy with gusts approaching 40 mph at times, with max gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

The wind was constant, too, with sustained wind 15 to 25 mph for most of the day and gusts consistantly at or above 30 mph from about noon to 5pm. This brought warmer temperatures back with highs above average in the mid to upper 60s!

The good news is this won't be the warmest day of the week and the wind won't be as strong in the next couple of days either. There are a few light showers approaching this evening, but any rain will be very light and out before midnight.

Otherwise rain chances are few and far between, and there will be plenty of sunshine this week as temps continue above average. Tomorrow will be our first chance at exceeding 70 in over a week. After a bit of a cooldown only to the mid/upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday, we will have a chance to hit 80 degrees Friday as more wind from the south helps warm temps. If Eau Claire hits 80, it'll be the first time since September 25.

Highs will certainly be in the 70s Friday if we don't hit 80, and 70's are likely this coming weekend, too. Temperatures will cool down after a cold front arrives, but that's not expected until late Monday or Tuesday at this point.