Wild trade Donato to Sharks for 2021 3rd-rounder

The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. Minnesota’s makeover under general manager Bill Guerin has been steady since the season ended. Donato will give the Sharks some additional depth on the wing. His only full season with Minnesota included 14 goals — all even-strength — and nine assists in 62 games. The 24-year-old was a healthy scratch in the last two games of the postseason qualifying round series.