White House press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after Trump's diagnosis.

In a Twitter post, McEnany says she is not experiencing any symptoms. She says she will quarantine and work remotely.

She spoke briefly with reporters Sunday evening, but says that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

This is a breaking story. More details to come.