Week of Nobel Prize announcement begins with medicine award

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The 2020 Nobel Prizes kick off with the naming of the winner, or winners, in the field of physiology and medicine. A panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm will announce the recipient some time after 0930 GMT Monday. The medicine prize carries particular significance this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has highlighted the importance that medical research has for societies and economies around the world. The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of over $1.1 million courtesy of a bequest left by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The other prizes are physics, chemists, literature, peace and economics.