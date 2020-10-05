Vaunted White House virus testing couldn’t protect Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s press secretary once called the president the “most tested man in America” when it came to COVID-19. And variations on that message have been the White House ready response any time critics questioned the president’s lax approach to following guidelines for avoiding the coronavirus. But that vaunted testing operation proved woefully insufficient in protecting the president and those who work for him. The White House has demonstrated in dramatic fashion that relying on testing alone isn’t enough to create a safe bubble. Mask wearing and social distancing are other key ingredients for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and both have often been in short supply at the White House.