Tonyan scores 3 TDs, Packers beat Falcons on MNF

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Robert Tonyan caught three touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers improved to 4-0 Monday with a 30-16 win over Atlanta.

The Packers will enjoy a bye week before traveling to face Tampa Bay (3-1) on October 18.

Tonyan finished with six catches for 98 yards and three scores, helping Green Bay build a 20-3 lead in the second quarter and a 27-9 advantage in the third quarter.

Rodgers connected with Aaron Jones for a 6 yard touchdown on the Packers' opening drive of the game.

Jamaal Williams caught eight passes for 95 yards. On a night where Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were both unavailable, Rodgers had another impressive performance, completing 27 of 33 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

Za'Darius Smith sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan three times.