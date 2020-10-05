Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been shot dead in Atlanta. Authorities said he was shot in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the city’s southwest side. They declined to provide further details. Byrd was known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003 for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Lee and actors Viola Davis and Elisabeth Omilami paid tribute to Byrd online, remembering him as a fine actor and expressing remorse about the actor’s sudden death.