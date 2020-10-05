Tennessee inmate who claims innocence asks for clemency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee death row inmate who has always claimed innocence is asking the governor to commute his sentence to life in prison. Pervis Payne is scheduled to die on Dec. 3 for the 1987 stabbing deaths of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie Jo. Payne, who is Black, told police he was trying to help the victims but panicked when he saw a white policeman and ran away. A petition sent to Gov. Bill Lee on Monday by Payne’s lawyers asks the governor to at least postpone his execution until lawmakers can fix a loophole that prevents him from presenting evidence of intellectual disability in court.