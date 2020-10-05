Rwandan genocide suspect seeks transfer to The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The defense lawyer of an 87-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect arrested in France has appealed to an international court not to send him to Tanzania to face trial. The lawyer says that Félicien Kabuga should instead be transferred to the Netherlands for health reasons. His written request was released Monday by the U.N.’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which had sought Kabuga’s arrest since 2013. Kabuga is accused of genocide and crimes against humanity for equipping militias that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide. He denies involvement in the massacre.