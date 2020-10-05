Rochester mayor due in court on campaign finance charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is set to be arraigned on campaign finance charges dating to her 2017 reelection campaign. The second-term mayor, a Democrat, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday. She denies intentionally breaking any law. Warren’s campaign treasurer and the treasurer of a political action committee that backed her also are scheduled to be arraigned Monday. All three are accused of taking steps to evade contribution limits between 2013 and 2017. If convicted, Warren could face up to four years in prison and be removed from office. Warren is the first female and second Black mayor of Rochester.