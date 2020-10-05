Pedestrian killed in Polk County

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was killed Saturday morning while standing on a highway in Polk County.

It happened on Saturday, October 3, at 11:03 a.m. on Highway 8 east of Highway 46.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a male was driving west on Highway 8 when he stopped his vehicle. He got out to pick up a piece of metal in the road.

He walked into the eastbound lane and was hit by a passing vehicle.

The pedestrian died on scene.

His name will be released at a later time.