Pedestrian killed in Polk County
POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was killed Saturday morning while standing on a highway in Polk County.
It happened on Saturday, October 3, at 11:03 a.m. on Highway 8 east of Highway 46.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a male was driving west on Highway 8 when he stopped his vehicle. He got out to pick up a piece of metal in the road.
He walked into the eastbound lane and was hit by a passing vehicle.
The pedestrian died on scene.
His name will be released at a later time.