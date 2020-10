TOMAH (WQOW) - Lanie Veendendall carded a 6-over par 78 to earn medalist honors and Sydney Nolan finished tied for fifth Monday as both New Richmond golfers advanced to the state meet next week.

The Tigers juniors will play at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona on October 12 and 13.

As a team, New Richmond finished fourth. Tomah and Waunakee earned the two team berths to the state tournament.

Full results can be found here