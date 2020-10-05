Mayo Clinic mask design contest open to children

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Calling all creative kids in the Chippewa Valley. Mayo Clinic Health System wants to see your artwork for a mask design contest.

Mayo Clinic is asking kids ages four to 12 to turn a blank template into a cool mask.

It's all a part of the "Mask Made by Me" campaign, which aims to make wearing a face covering more fun and less challenging for children.

They've already received a few designs like a rainbow-colored one from 10-year-old Jiselle to another colorful piece by 6-year-old Nora.

The 10 best submissions will earn a prize package, which includes a frisbee and a picnic blanket.

"I would just encourage families, if they can continue just role modeling and being great examples at home and then in the community when we're out. When we can make it a fun experience for kids and really manage it and make it something that's positive, that makes a big impact on kids being willing to lean in and practice these prevention activities as well," said Sara Carstens, director of community engagement and wellness at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Submission will be accepted through October 16. Click/tap here to download a blank mask design coloring sheet or here to submit your artwork.

You can also read up on the rules of the contest.