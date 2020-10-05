Man killed in St. Croix County motorcycle crash

ST CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A man died days after crashing his motorcycle in St. Croix County.

It happened on Tuesday, September 29, at 3:30 p.m. in the township of Hudson.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Jamie Ralph Brown, 49, took off from a stoplight at Highway 12 and Highway U "at a high rate of speed" and onto Highway A where he lost control on a curve.

Brown was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash according to the sheriff's office.

He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries.

Two days later Brown died.

It is the second death on St. Croix County roads this year.