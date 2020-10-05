Killing of Black man by transit officer being reinvestigated

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California prosecutor says she’s reopening an investigation into the killing of a 22-year-old Black man at a train station by a transit officer 11 years ago. Oscar Grant was shot and killed by a Bay Area Rapid Transit officer on New Year’s Day in 2009. The officer was charged with murder, found guilty of a lesser charge and served 11 months in jail. Grant’s family wants charges to be filed against another officer who pinned Grant down with a knee to his neck in a manner similar to that used in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The district attorney announced the investigation Monday.