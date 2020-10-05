‘Joe’s in Your Corner’ statewide tour launches virtually

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Monday, Wisconsin Democrats held a virtual launch of the "Joe's in Your Corner" tour, which will consist of national, state and local leaders discussing the biggest problems faced by Wisconsinites, and explaining how Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to help if elected as president.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congressman Ron Kind, state Senator Patty Schachtner, and state Assembly candidate Brad Pfaff all spoke Monday.

They emphasized one of the main reasons they believe western Wisconsinites should elect Joe Biden into the Oval Office: his plans to handle the pandemic.

"Joe Biden has put forward a comprehensive and clear plan to get this virus under control and get Americans back to work again," Baldwin said. "He's demonstrated the kind of steady and experienced leadership that Wisconsinites are looking for at a time of crisis."

Tuesday, another Joe's in Your Corner roundtable will be held; this time, focusing on what's at stake for working families in this election. Several other Wisconsin leaders are scheduled to highlight Biden's vision for unions and retirement plans for all workers.