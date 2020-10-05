IRS: Over 100,000 Wisconsinites may still be eligible for a stimulus check

(WQOW) - The IRS is reminding over 100,000 Wisconsinites who are likely eligible for a federal stimulus check that they have until Oct. 15 to register for one.



IRS officials say most eligible people are not required to file federal income tax returns, and are able to qualify even if they don't have an earned income.



An individual is likely eligible if they are a U.S. citizen or resident migrant, have a work-eligible Social Security Number and cannot be claimed as a dependent on someone else's federal income tax returns.



The deadline to register is Oct. 15, to check if you are eligible, and to register for a stimulus check, click or tap here.