How to detect signs of breast cancer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local health officials are sharing ways you can save your life by spotting early signs of the disease.

A recent report from the American Cancer Society estimates more than 5,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year in Wisconsin.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital mammography technologist Angie Larrabee said early detection is key to a higher survival rate.

During a self-breast exam, she said use the pads of your fingers and take note if one breast is getting larger than the other.

"Some of the signs or symptoms would be nipple discharge or inversion of the nipple where the nipple is kind of tucked in, a noticeable lump, some skin thickening, changes in the skin, if it looks like it has orange peel," Larrabee explained.

Larabee also suggests getting yearly mammograms after the age of 40.

