Homeless shelter moves to former Hansen’s IGA

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After spending months at the Hobbs Ice Arena during the pandemic, the Sojourner House is moving its homeless shelter to a new temporary location.

The Sojourner House and Positive Avenues are opening the shelter Monday night at the former Hansen's IGA off of Clairemont Ave.

Employees and volunteers spent the day moving in cots, tables, and preparing food to serve more than 60 guests expected to say there.

Much of the shelter's equipment and furniture was donated by the American Red Cross and other local organizations, which organizers say has been crucial for the set up process.

"Obviously we're trying to help a community as best as we can, and serve them as best as we can," said Kiana Schoen, assistant coordinator at the Sojourner House. "It means a lot when people come and try to help us along the way as well."

The shelter opens it's doors at 7 p.m. on Monday night for the first night of service, and officials say they plan on staying at the vacant Hansen's building for several months.