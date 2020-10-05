Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has begun its new term with a remembrance of “a dear friend and a treasured colleague,” the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday paid tribute to Ginsburg, who died last month, as the court resumed its work via telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic. The justices are beginning a new term with Republicans on the cusp of realizing a dream 50 years in the making, a solid conservative majority that might roll back abortion rights, expand gun rights and shrink the power of government. The Senate could confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for Ginsburg’s seat, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, before Election Day.