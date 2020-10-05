Eau Claire Health Dept. calls quarantine placards on area businesses ‘spam’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you see a placard on an Eau Claire business saying you cannot enter without permission from the health department, it is not real.

That is the message the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is hoping to get out after a sheet of paper, like the one pictured above, was found on some Eau Claire businesses.

The flyer, while not fully filled out, says the business is under an isolation/quarantine order from the health department and the public is not allowed inside.

The health department says none of the placards were placed by health officers nor have any been placed on any Eau Claire business during the pandemic.

"We believe that this “spamming” is part of a misinformation campaign related to the communicable disease ordinances being considered by the city council and county board this month," the health department said in a Facebook post.

The backside of the placard has information pushing for Eau Claire City Council and County Board members to vote no on the proposed ordinance.

Some say the proposed ordinance would give overwhelming authority to health director Lieske Giese.

The county health board denies that claim. You can read the proposed ordinance for yourself here.

The bottom of the flyers has contact information for the website ecintheknow.blogspot.com.

That website has a message on it saying the group was not responsible for placing the flyers across town. You can read that entire statement in the photos above.