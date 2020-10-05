Eau Claire Chamber requests proposed health ordinances be withdrawn

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is calling on the city council and county board to withdraw a proposed health ordinance introduced by the county health department.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dave Minor said the health ordinances should be withdrawn, "until a broader community consensus can be reached on what they should contain."

The proposed ordinances have created a lot of debate throughout the county with opponents saying it gives too much power to Health Director Lieske Giese who is not an elected official.

Members of the health board say Giese's power would not change, rather the ordinances outline the process for issuing a health order when it is necessary.

More: Read the proposed ordinances here

The Chamber says the ordinances are "too vague and ambiguous, expressing member concerns about the potential for ordering the closure of

entire business categories, a lack of clearly defined enforcement limits, and insufficient legislative oversight."

The Chamber outlines a number of concerns about the ordinances and offers recommendations.

The concerns include; trying to apply to every possible future situation the ordinances are vague, ambigious and overbroad; businesses are uncomfortable with an ordinance that allows for the closure of businesses by category; proposed enforcement and penalties do not have clearly defined limits; legislative oversight is too passive and applies only when an emergency declaration is not in effect and the ordinances were drafted and introduced without input.

Recommendations include; the ordinances be withdrawn and taken back to the drawing board; businesses, education institutions and health care organizations should be consulted and any ordinance must address the concerns noted about the current drafts, including shorter limits on the length of emergency orders, no categorical closures of sectors, timely and

affirmative legislative oversight, and clearly defined limits on enforcement powers and penalties.

On September 25, the Chamber hosted a town hall with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. You can read up on that here.