Clark County authorities looking for missing woman

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Loyal woman has not been seen since early Saturday and authorities are hoping you can help find her.

Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Saturday at a friend's house in the Unity area.

Her parents say she hasn't been at her home since then and did not show up to work on Monday.

She drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with plates AHZ-2509.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 715-743-3157.