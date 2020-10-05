City of Tulsa removes ‘Black Lives Matter’ street sign

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The city of Tulsa has removed a massive Black Lives Matter painting from the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after activists painted it without the city’s permission. The 250-foot-long sign was painted days before President Donald Trump’s June rally and weeks after George Floyd’s May death at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The Tulsa World reports that the sign was gone Monday within about two hours. The street was scheduled for maintenance next spring, but the project was moved up to remove the mural at no additional cost to the city. Streets and Stormwater Director Terry Ball says he expects the project to be completed Monday.