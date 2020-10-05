Canadian orphan in Syrian camp set free, will come to Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A five-year-old Canadian girl stuck inside Syria after her family was killed in an airstrike is on her way to Canada. Her family in Toronto says they were told Sunday that the child, known as Amira, was now in the care of a Canadian consular official. Amira was found on the side of a road last year and was taken to a refugee camp in a region of Syria controlled by Kurdish-led forces. Led by the girl’s uncle, the family has been trying to get her to Canada since. Her family’s lawyer hailed her imminent arrival as giving hope to dozens of Canadians who remain in Syria.