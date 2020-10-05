Cambodia denies new speculation about Chinese base plans

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s government has officially denied suggestions that its demolition of a U.S.-funded facility at one of its naval bases is a signal that China will be granted basing privileges there, saying the work only involves planned infrastructure improvements. A statement issued by the National Committee for Maritime Security was in response to recent media reports highlighting new concerns over China’ suspected plans for Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in June declared that China has not been given exclusive rights to use the base, while also saying that warships from all nations, including the United States, are welcome to dock there.