Boston, Leipzig orchestras extend Andris Nelsons’ contracts

BOSTON (AP) — Conductor Andris Nelsons has reached agreement on contract extensions with both the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Gewandhausorchester of Leipzig, Germany. The deals were announced on Monday. With the three-year contract extension, Nelsons will remain the BSO’s music director through the the 2024-25 season. His current eight-year contract was scheduled to end in August 2022. Nelsons also announced the continuation of the Boston Symphony Orchestra/Gewandhausorchester Alliance through 2025. Under the new contract, Nelsons will lead the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a minimum of 12 weeks of programs at Boston’s Symphony Hall and will continue to have a significant presence each season at Tanglewood, the BSO’s summer home in western Massachusetts.