Blugolds hold first football fall practice

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Every corner of Simpson Field was in use Monday afternoon, as UW-Eau Claire sports teams practiced at the same time, yet apart from each other.

The Blugolds football team was divided into two groups, each spending about an hour on the practice field.

All of the teams were cleared to practice as long as they follow university and local health department protocols, and the NCAA's resocialization of college sports guidance.

It is unclear when competition will return to campus after the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association suspended competitions through the end of 2020.