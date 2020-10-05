Bitter U.S. Senate contest dwells on crime, coronavirus

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Candidates for an open U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico are parrying a barrage of political attack ads as the first televised debate of the campaign takes place. Retiring Democratic Sen. Tom Udall has endorsed as his successor allied six-term U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, while Republican former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti is proposing to chart a more conservative political course. Absentee balloting begins Tuesday across the state that currently has an all-Democratic delegation to Washington, D.C. Ronchetti is defending his standing as a scientifically minded Republican, while Luján says he’ll never vote as a Democrat to defund the police.