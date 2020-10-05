Biden aims to expand map as Trump recovers from coronavirus

MIAMI (AP) — As President Donald Trump recovers from the coronavirus, Joe Biden is trying to capitalize on having the campaign trail all to himself. Starting with Florida, he is stepping up travel to areas long thought to be leaning Republican as his campaign looks to expand the electoral map. The former vice president was in Miami’s conservative Little Havana on Monday and plans to visit Arizona on Thursday. And his Democratic presidential campaign is increasing advertising in the traditional red-state strongholds of Texas and Georgia. Biden has been careful not to criticize Trump, wishing him a speedy recovery, but also made clear he’s not going to stop campaigning.