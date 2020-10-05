BBB warns of more scams targeting college students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- As the fall semester continues, officials are warning college students to look out for scam emails being sent to student accounts.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin says they've seen an uptick in employment scams being reported by college students. The most common scams often come from someone pretending to be a school official encouraging students to apply for a job.

Once the student replies, the scammer sends them a fraudulent check to purchase supplies needed for the job, asking to have those items sent back to the employer.

Officials say this time of year is common for scammers to target college students as they return to school.

"Scammers watch the news, they know what's going on in the world, and they use that to their advantage," said Lisa Schiller, a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin. "So, knowing that this is the time of year where most people might start to look for part-time jobs, they're going to take advantage of that."

The Better Business Bureau is reminding all students to do research before accepting an offer, beware of red flags such as employers offering to hire you without an interview, and no legitimate company will ask you to pay them to get a job.