Arkansas race tests Democrats’ reach in solidly red state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator who lost a bid for Congress by 20 points a decade ago has turned a longshot bid into one of Democrats’ best chances to flip a Republican-held seat in the South this year. Joyce Elliott’s campaign against incumbent Rep. French Hill was once under the radar, but the race is now attracting outside money on both sides. It’s testing whether Black voters mobilized by last spring’s demonstrations over police tactics, combined with resentment over the coronavirus response, is enough for Democrats even in solidly red states like Arkansas. If Elliott wins, she’d be the first Black congressperson elected from Arkansas.