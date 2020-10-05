Arizona tribe members settle education claims in lawsuit

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Members of a small Arizona tribe have reached a settlement with the federal government to partly resolve a lawsuit that sought widespread education reforms. Attorneys for Havasupai parents and students say the agreement will help thousands of Native Americans who attend Bureau of Indian Education schools. A federal court had already determined that the bureau violated its duty to ensure access to special education, therapists and mental health services. The Bureau of Indian Education didn’t admit fault in the agreement that requires it to incorporate a federal disability civil rights law into its manual. Independent monitors would ensure the agency complies with the agreement for the next three years.