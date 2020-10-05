A pattern change pulls 70’s back into the forecast

A big warm up is starting Monday after the past 10 days below average. The rest of the first half of October will be 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

A change in our upper level weather pattern is leading to warmer temperatures across most of the United States. It starts Monday with highs in the upper 60's.

High pressure to the southeast will keep the sky clear through most of the week, but a tight pressure gradient at the surface will drive strong winds from the south Monday. Wind speeds will be from 10 to 25 mph and gusts may exceed 35 mph through the afternoon.

The reason for the extended period of warmer than average temperatures comes from out upper level wind patterns. Last week the jet stream had a high amplitude which pulled down cold air from far northern Canada. This week, it is has flattened and a more east to west flow will allow for milder temperatures.

This also means that it will be a dry week. With fewer systems passing through the central US, the ability to grab southern gulf moisture is limited, and thus significant rain chances are void.