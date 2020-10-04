Warmer but windy

It was another cold start to the day. This time, overnight clearing helped temperatures in Eau Claire drop down to 25, with widespread 20s across the Chippewa Valley. With widespread frost and freeze conditions, the growing season has now ended for many areas, including Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn Counties.

This afternoon, temperatures got into the 50s, but plenty of sunshine made for a nice fall day. Temperatures will be going up from here.

Wind will pick up overnight, helping to prevent temperatures from dropping as low overnight, however how quickly winds pick up will help determine how low temperatures can fall. While lows are not expected to be as cold as they were the last couple nights, temperatures will likely drop into the 30s with patchy frost possible.

Monday will be another mostly sunny day, but it will be windy with sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 possible. Unfortunately, this may knock some of the foliage off trees.

Highs will be back in the 60s Monday, with a quick cold front moving through overnight into Tuesday. Rain chances will be low with the front, however, aside from the chance for an isolated sprinkle.

Even warmer temperatures move in by Tuesday, when we will have a shot at 70. Temperatures stay above average for much of the upcoming week with very few chances for rain.