US, Russia to hold latest nuclear arms talks in Finland

HELSINKI (AP) — The Finnish president’s office says the United States and Russia will hold a round of nuclear arms control talks in Finland’s capital, Helsinki, on Monday to follow up on negotiations in Austria this summer. The office of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said in a brief statement late Sunday that “the round of discussions on strategic stability and nuclear weapons between the United States and Russia, which began in Vienna in the summer, will continue in Helsinki on Monday.” The office said nuclear arms negotiators from Washington and Moscow met a previous time in Finland in 2017.