UK’s Johnson defends virus strategy as infections soar

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic despite weeks of rising infections. But he warned that the country faces a “bumpy” winter ahead. Britain has Europe’s highest coronavirus death toll, at more than 42,400, and Johnson’s Conservative government is facing criticism from all sides. Opponents say tougher social restrictions are needed to suppress a second pandemic wave already sweeping the country. But many in Johnson’s party argue restrictions must be eased to save the battered economy. Johnson told the BBC that the government had to strike a difficult balance and he couldn’t “take a course that could expose us to tens of thousands more deaths in very short order.”