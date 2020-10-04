Florida forges ahead in lifting curbs amid virus concerns

MIAMI (AP) — As the summer coronavirus spike in Sunbelt states subsides, Florida has gone the furthest lifting restrictions. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted limits on indoor seating at restaurants, saying they can operate at 100% in municipalities with no restrictions and that other local governments can’t restrict indoor seating by more than 50%. In some of Florida’s touristy neighborhoods patrons have since been flocking to bars and restaurants, filling terraces, defying mask orders _ drawing mixed reactions from business owners and other customers. Florida has had more than 14,500 deaths from the pandemic, ranking 12th per capita among states.