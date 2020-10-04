Police officer killed in the line of duty in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police chief has announced the death of an officer following a shooting in Myrtle Beach. Chief Amy Prock said early Sunday that Officer Jacob Hancher was killed while responding to a call for service late Saturday. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The chief says Hancher was a community service officer in Myrtle Beach for four years and had been a police officer for less than a year. Mayor Brenda Bethune asked for prayers for the police department on social media. News outlets report the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate.