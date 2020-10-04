Over 100,000 protest in Belarus for 9th straight Sunday

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of people marched in the Belarusian capital for the ninth straight Sunday, protesting against the country’s authoritarian leader. According to the Viasna human rights center, some 120,000 took part in a rally on Sunday, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and freedom for political prisoners. Police used water cannons in an attempt to disperse the crowds, but the protesters remained undeterred. Mass protests have rocked Belarus for almost two months, with the largest rallies taking place on Sundays and drawing up to 200,000 people. The unrest was triggered by the results of the Aug. 9 presidential election that handed Lukashenko a victory with 80% of the vote.