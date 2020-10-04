New Ukraine decree offers eased rules for Belarus IT workers

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has signed a decree simplifying regulations for IT workers from Belarus who are willing to relocate to the neighboring country amid mass protests and continuing crackdown on demonstrators in Belarus. Officials said Sunday the new decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy orders the government to extend the allowed temporary stay for Belarusian IT specialists and their families to 180 days from 90, and to grant them residence permits within three days. Several dozens Belarusian IT workers have relocated to Ukraine in recent weeks amid a crackdown on protesters and activists who demand the ouster of President Alexander Lukashenko. IT workers supported the protests, and some of them have been jailed.