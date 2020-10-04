Missouri governor returns to office after battling COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he has been cleared to return to the office after battling the coronavirus. Parson said on his Facebook page Sunday that he and his wife, Teresa Paulson, had both been cleared by doctors to return to work from their home in Bolivar in southwestern Missouri. They both tested positive on Sept. 23. Missouri continues to have one of the highest rates of positive cases in the nation but it has had no statewide restrictions since June 15. Parson, a Republican, has been a staunch opponent of requiring people to wear masks even though he has urged people to wear them.