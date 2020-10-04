Frost Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Chippewa County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&