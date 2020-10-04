Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Jackson County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s will result
in frost formation. Freezing temperatures were already occuring
in parts of central Wisconsin early this morning.
* WHERE…Southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa, and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&