Exploding Takata air bag inflator kills Arizona driver

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Another person has been killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator, bringing the worldwide death toll to at least 26. The latest death occurred Aug. 20 in Mesa, Arizona, in the crash of a 2002 Honda Civic, according to a statement released Saturday by Honda. It was the 17th death reported in the United States. Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to moisture in the air. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel. The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 63 million inflators recalled.