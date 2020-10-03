Yemeni officials say clashes kill 23 in Hodeida, Marib

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say fighting between government forces and Houthis rebels has killed at least two dozen people in the past three days in the oil-rich Marib province and the key port city of Hodeida. The Houthis are aiming to take control of oil-rich Marib in order to strengthen their position in the U.N.-mediated peace talks. The war in Yemen erupted in 2014, when the Iran-allied Houthis seized the capital and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore the authority of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government, launched a sweeping military intervention months later.